8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on 8X8 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.27.

8X8 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of 8X8 stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,499. The company has a market capitalization of $421.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.16. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 8X8

In other 8X8 news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $127,596.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,953.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 8X8 news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $127,596.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,953.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $52,306.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,152 shares of company stock valued at $206,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 8X8 by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Featured Articles

