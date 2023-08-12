6,379 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

