5,779 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,938,000 after purchasing an additional 595,046 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,723,000 after purchasing an additional 68,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $72.13. 14,863,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,301,041. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.