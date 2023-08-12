4,015 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 196,951 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $3,129,000. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

KKR opened at $61.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.51.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,559,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,222,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,198. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.