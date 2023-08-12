2,910 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.22. 1,874,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,930. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $293.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.88 and a 200 day moving average of $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.