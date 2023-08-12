23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Price Target Cut to $1.75

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $2.50 to $1.75 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

23andMe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ME opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.30. 23andMe has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 43.59% and a negative net margin of 110.45%. The firm had revenue of $92.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of 23andMe

In other news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 40,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $74,427.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 122,682 shares of company stock valued at $222,054 in the last 90 days. 27.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 29.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications; and Lemonaid telehealth platform, patients can access affiliated licensed healthcare professionals for medical consultation and treatment for several common conditions, as well as research services.

