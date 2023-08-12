2,351 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $2.69 on Friday, hitting $242.65. 98,868,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,764,406. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

