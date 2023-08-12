2,295 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Crown Castle comprises approximately 0.1% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.41. 2,692,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,084. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.19 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.05.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.