2,074 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.62. 3,558,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,676,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.