1776 Wealth LLC Purchases 6,154 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the quarter. KB Home comprises approximately 0.8% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in KB Home by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in KB Home by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in KB Home by 49,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 70,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBH. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

KB Home stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.41. The stock had a trading volume of 959,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.86. KB Home has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.67.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $5,544,455.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $5,544,455.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

