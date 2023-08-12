1776 Wealth LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,444,550,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.24.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,430. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.21. 719,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.31. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

