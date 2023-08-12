1776 Wealth LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.7% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $115,000.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $76.33. 200,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,521. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.2368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

