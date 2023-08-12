1776 Wealth LLC Buys 6,370 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.18. 2,381,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,274,773. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

