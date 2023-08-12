129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN) Releases Earnings Results

129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

129394 (CRN.TO) Stock Performance

129394 has a 1-year low of C$7.63 and a 1-year high of C$11.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.25.

About 129394 (CRN.TO)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.

