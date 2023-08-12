1,242 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Coury Firm Asset Management LLC

Coury Firm Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.90. 776,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,090. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

