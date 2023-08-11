ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 915,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 304,426 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $26,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,049,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,187,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,528 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,421.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,118,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,595 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,952. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

