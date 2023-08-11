Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ (ZNTL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $26.74 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.82). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $2,401,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp acquired 4,760,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $107,861,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,332,988.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $2,401,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,605.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

