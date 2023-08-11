Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.05. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $123.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $35.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLX. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 561.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

