Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.21. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $29.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $7.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.88 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.11.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock opened at $342.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $249.35 and a 12 month high of $358.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

