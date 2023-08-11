Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Greif in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GEF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Greif has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Greif had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $205,593.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,311.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $205,593.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,311.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,444.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Greif by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at $3,741,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

