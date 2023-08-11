Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Up 242.9% in July

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YJ. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Yunji by 272.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 815,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 596,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yunji by 47.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 63,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Yunji in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YJ traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 19,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,014. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.50. Yunji has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Yunji ( NASDAQ:YJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%.

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

