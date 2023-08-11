XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57, Briefing.com reports. XPEL had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

XPEL Stock Performance

Shares of XPEL opened at $80.11 on Friday. XPEL has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 6,856 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $545,120.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 316,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,197,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $763,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 328,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,106,948.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $545,120.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316,912 shares in the company, valued at $25,197,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,211 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of XPEL

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 84,174 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPEL by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of XPEL by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Further Reading

