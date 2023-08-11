X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Releases Earnings Results

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 21.9 %

NASDAQ XFOR traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $1.28. 11,171,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,386. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $156.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,955,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,208,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,526 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 921.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,153,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,469 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XFOR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

