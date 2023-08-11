Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the casino operator on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.
Wynn Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wynn Resorts to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.
Wynn Resorts Price Performance
WYNN stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.05. 818,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,427. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.92. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.38 and a beta of 2.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $244,804,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,522 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $254,444,000 after buying an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,467 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
