Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the casino operator on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Wynn Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wynn Resorts to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

WYNN stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.05. 818,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,427. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.92. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.38 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $244,804,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,522 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $254,444,000 after buying an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,467 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

