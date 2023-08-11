Wolverine World Wide’s (WWW) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00. William Blair’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $695.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $23.46.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,724.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,345 shares in the company, valued at $442,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

