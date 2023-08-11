Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases Earnings Results

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $589.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY23 guidance to $0.45-$0.55 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,330. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $698.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,263,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,156,000 after acquiring an additional 61,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 64.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 24,206 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

