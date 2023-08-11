Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $130.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Wix.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $92.08 on Friday. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -83.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $3,798,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 27.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,311,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

