Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Wise plc (OTC:WPLCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 57,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPLCF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 540 ($6.90) to GBX 630 ($8.05) in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 620 ($7.92) to GBX 675 ($8.63) in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Wise Price Performance

About Wise

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

