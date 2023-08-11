WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW) Shares Down 0.3%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.98 and last traded at $16.98. Approximately 1,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 85.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

