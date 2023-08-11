William Blair Weighs in on Janux Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.22) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 862.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JANX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ JANX opened at $12.59 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $580.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 495,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $6,167,799.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,117,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,140,885.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,838,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,167 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,585,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 115,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

