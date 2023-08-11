William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Cellebrite DI’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

CLBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.

CLBT opened at $7.40 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a positive return on equity of 60.26%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.00 EPS. Cellebrite DI’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 242.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 294,778 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 760,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

