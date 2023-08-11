WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
NYSE WYY remained flat at $1.80 on Thursday. 2,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,184. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.17.
About WidePoint
