WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in WestRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 62,476 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in WestRock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 83,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 3.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

WestRock Stock Down 0.6 %

WRK traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,453,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,234. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.86%.

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.