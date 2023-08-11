Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Trading Down 13.2%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.31 and last traded at C$11.71. 80,144 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 420% from the average session volume of 15,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Down 8.2 %

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$184.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.74.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

Featured Articles

