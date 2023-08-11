Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.73 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.73. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $29.18.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after acquiring an additional 500,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,748,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,096,000 after acquiring an additional 370,555 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 426,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 298,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

