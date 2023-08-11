Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.73 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.
Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.73. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $29.18.
Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on WES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.
Western Midstream Partners Company Profile
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
