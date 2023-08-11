Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Trading 7.5% Higher

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.20 and last traded at C$7.20. 85,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 728,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.
WDO has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.03). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of C$76.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.0296698 EPS for the current year.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.
