Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Trading 4% Higher

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.33). 92,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 228,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.32).

Wentworth Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £45.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 8.33.

Wentworth Resources Company Profile

Wentworth Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

