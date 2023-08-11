Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Wendy’s updated its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.00 EPS.

Wendy’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

