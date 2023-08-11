Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $120.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.48.

Get Datadog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Trading Up 4.6 %

Datadog stock opened at $90.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $845,581.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,016 shares in the company, valued at $22,074,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 621,949 shares of company stock worth $62,761,561. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in Datadog by 381.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.