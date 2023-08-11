Wells Fargo & Company Increases The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $300.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.79.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $288.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,294 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

