WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the July 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
WEED Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BUDZ opened at $0.08 on Friday. WEED has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.
About WEED
