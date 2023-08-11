WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the July 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WEED Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BUDZ opened at $0.08 on Friday. WEED has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

About WEED

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases and animal ailments. It is involved in the cultivation and harvesting cannabis and hemp for research, product development, processing, manufacturing, and sale of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products, services, therapeutics, and treatments for the medical applications.

