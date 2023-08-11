Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 7,322 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.56.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,975,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,719. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

