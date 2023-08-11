Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,743 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,006 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,104,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,628. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

