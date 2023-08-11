Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.22. 1,873,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,916. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The company has a market capitalization of $145.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

