Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.47. 1,937,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

