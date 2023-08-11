Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $13.28 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.04. 3,604,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,210,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.