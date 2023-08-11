Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Meta Platforms by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 830,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $176,121,000 after buying an additional 99,796 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.9% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 16,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.64. 13,955,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,500,895. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,388 shares of company stock worth $10,155,305. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

