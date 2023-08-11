Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $443.85. The stock had a trading volume of 458,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $452.82 and a 200 day moving average of $493.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $373.80 and a 52-week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

