Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $454.05. 687,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,984. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

