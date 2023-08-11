Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
NYSE:VZ traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. 15,237,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,070,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.37.
Verizon Communications Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
